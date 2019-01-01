Jerry Douglas addenda
Jerry Douglas's concert performances at the Ballincollig Winter Music Festival in Co. Cork on Sat. 26 Jan., and the next night at Tradfest in Dublin, he will be playing seven dates in Britain before returning to this island for the Transatlantic Sessions show on 9 February 2019 at the Millennium Forum in Derry city, which he will be heading together with his fellow founding musical director of the Transatlantic Sessions project, Aly Bain. Tickets (£33) can be booked here.
Labels: concerts, Dobro, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home