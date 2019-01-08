Guy Stevenson
Bluegrass Today the death at the age of 89 of Guy Stevenson of Missouri, bass- and guitar-player, singer, songwriter, bandleader, and a former member of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys. The photo above, taken by Carl Fleischhauer in June 1973, shows (l-r) Kenny Baker, Jack Hicks, Bill Monroe, Guy Stevenson, and Bob Fowler.
Guy Stevenson was a pillar of bluegrass music in the Ozark region, and Richard's BT feature includes a tribute from his friend Frank Ray of Cedar Hill, as well as more detail of his career.
