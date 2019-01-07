FOAOTMAD news
Friends Of American Old Time Music And Dance (FOAOTMAD), have issued an updated poster (left) for this year's Gainsborough Festival (15-18 Feb.), proudly claimed as 'Europe’s biggest and best music event dedicated to American old-time music and dance'. More details are on the festival website, the FOAOTMAD website, and FOAOTMAD's news blog.
The BIB reminds old-time enthusiasts in Ireland (as if that were necessary) that the Second Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering will be held at Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, on the weekend following Gainsborough (22-4 Feb.); so if you're going to Gainsborough, you can be sure of a welcome at Lisdoonvarna to share with the rest of us some of the licks, new tunes, instrument acquisitions, gossip, and other goodies that were available there.
