The Bitter Southerner online magazine has just published an article by Jennifer Justus on cooking at home, with special reference to recipes published by (or attributed to)and other prominent women of country music.The BIB wishes to draw attention to The Bluegrass Music Cookbook by, and, published in 1997 but still available and unrivalled in its field. It holds a generous 375 recipes (three fromandof the Special Consensus ),Parsons' data on the 180 bluegrass people who contributed recipes make it a valuableof the US scene at the time it was published:is named on the back cover as 'one of the brightest young stars in bluegrass'.

