Coming SOON at the Red Room
Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone (Ireland's premier house concert venue for bluegrass, old-time, and related music), for this news:
2019 is shaping up to be as busy as 2018 despite all intentions otherwise! Our Special C. gig booked up within 24 hours of sending our text message out to the regulars, such is the deserved popularity of the band. I'm glad to hear you had a good time at their gig, I'm looking forward so much to having them back at the Red Room this Tuesday [22 Jan.].
Feel free to advertise our Lonesome Ace Stringband concert on 5 Feb. - anyone who wants to get in touch to book a seat is very welcome. Once the text goes out to regulars in a week or so, I'd expect it to fill up quickly. There's certainly lots of good music planned for this year: we've confirmed bookings right up to November, so plenty to look forward to!
