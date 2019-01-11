We are Country Music Fan Prod., and we OWN the copyright for the anthem 'Country Music Fan' (ASCAP) written for ALL the fans young & old & in between. It begins 'I'll always be a Country Music Fan, it's the only music that I understand.'We also OWN the trademark for the phrase 'Country Music Fan' (CMF) and the brand logo (red, white & blue) for merchandise.

Labels: Business, Country