we need to loan an upright bass

I will be on tour in July/ August with a new band. Mala decided to continue as a solo performer [], so Fyrmoon was dis-banded.But I found a great fiddle player,from Minnesota, who now lives in Zurich. Our new project is called Caludo Facebook ), and we haveagain on bass.These are our so-far booked gigs, and more to come:Wed. 24th July: Ryan's Bar, Kilkenny cityThurs. 25th: Sin E, Cork cityFri. 26th: Crowleys’s Bar, Kenmare, Co. KerryThurs. 1st Aug.: Sunflower Folk Club, BelfastFri. 2nd: Nancy’s bar, Ardara, Co. DonegalSat. 3rd: JJ Harlows Bar, Roscommon townOrganisers can contact me at stefan.behler@bluewin.ch if they would like to book us. During our tour,. so if anybody has an instrument that is available during that time, please get in touch with us.

Labels: Bass, Europe, For sale / wanted, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands