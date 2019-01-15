Caludo (CH) in Ireland, July-Aug. 2019
Mala & Fyrmoon, and now writes:
I will be on tour in July/ August with a new band. Mala decided to continue as a solo performer [see the BIB for 4 Nov. 2018], so Fyrmoon was dis-banded.
But I found a great fiddle player, Catie Jo Pidel from Minnesota, who now lives in Zurich. Our new project is called Caludo (Facebook), and we have Vincent Zurkinden again on bass.
These are our so-far booked gigs, and more to come:
Wed. 24th July: Ryan's Bar, Kilkenny city
Thurs. 25th: Sin E, Cork city
Fri. 26th: Crowleys’s Bar, Kenmare, Co. Kerry
Thurs. 1st Aug.: Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast
Fri. 2nd: Nancy’s bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal
Sat. 3rd: JJ Harlows Bar, Roscommon town
Organisers can contact me at stefan.behler@bluewin.ch if they would like to book us. During our tour, we need to loan an upright bass. so if anybody has an instrument that is available during that time, please get in touch with us.
Caludo call their music 'Swissicana (noun) /ˈswis-ə-ˈkä-nə/: folk music with bluegrass drive'. Four videos are on their website and more on YouTube.
