The BIB editor writes:
It's still only the middle of January, but seeing and hearing the Special Consensus (USA) at the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, on the second date of their tour, is already on my short list for peak musical experience of 2019. I've heard the quartet in various configurations many times in the last twenty-three years, but never with such overwhelming effect.
All dates for their tour are on the BIB calendar. Don't miss an opportunity of hearing them.
