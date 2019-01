The FOAOTMAD news blog includes in today's updates a reminder that the 2nd Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering will be held a month from now (22-4 Feb. 2019), centred on the Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare.Old-time enthusiasts who are not yet registered for the Gathering should sign on here . Payment can be made here by PayPal, or at the door - the cost for the weekend is €10.00 per participant if paid by 31 Jan. 2019, and €15.00 if paid after 31 Jan. or on arrival. Updates of information on the Gathering will appear on its Facebook

