20th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, 17-21 Jan. 2019
Well, less than a week to go to the twentieth anniversary of what must be one of the greatest diverse musical outpourings in the country. I refer of course to Shannonside Winter Music Festival, which this year caters for eighty events in seventeen venues, incorporating ten musical genres. I feel it would be safe to say that most music lovers will find some music to their particular liking no matter what their taste is and especially lovers of our own bluegrass and old-time music.
|The Special Consensus
We are well catered for with a welcome return of the Special Consensus (USA) on their umpteenth visit to the festival. This band play bluegrass in a classic vein, their vocals are spotless, their playing flawless, and music like this is the reason people come to love bluegrass. They are playing several gigs around the country - see the BIB calendar for dates.
|The Petersens
|Munich String Band
We also have The Petersens (USA), a band who hail from Missouri, whose playing and harmonies make just the sweetest gospel country sounds. Also in attendance will be Munich String Band (D) whose five-voice harmonies have to be heard to be believed. Also keeping the home fires burning will be the Spancil Hillbillys from Co. Clare, who will cater for the lovers of old–timey, country ballads to hillbilly, roots, and blues.
|Spancil Hillbillys
No doubt there will be a fine collection of pickers in attendance willing to jam at the drop of a hat. So I would urge all bluegrass lovers to make their way to Bunratty/ Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, to support the festival in its twentieth year.
This festival would not be possible except for the tireless, unstinting organisational work carried out by Brendan Walsh and his team, and also of John Nyhan, the procurer of some of the best bluegrass bands ever to grace this country.
The festival lineup can be seen here, and the complete schedule (correct as of 11 Dec. 2018) here.
