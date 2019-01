The Special Consensus

The Petersens

Munich String Band

Spancil Hillbillys

Well, less than a week to go to the twentieth anniversary of what must be one of the greatest diverse musical outpourings in the country. I refer of course to Shannonside Winter Music Festival , which this year caters forevents invenues, incorporatingmusical genres. I feel it would be safe to say that most music lovers will find some music to their particular liking no matter what their taste is and especially lovers of our own bluegrass and old-time music.We are well catered for with a welcome return of the Special Consensus (USA) on their umpteenth visit to the festival. This band play bluegrass in a classic vein, their vocals are spotless, their playing flawless, and music like this is the reason people come to love bluegrass. They are playing several gigs around the country - see the BIB calendar for dates.We also have The Petersens (USA), a band who hail from Missouri, whose playing and harmonies make just the sweetest gospel country sounds. Also in attendance will be Munich String Band (D) whose five-voice harmonies have to be heard to be believed. Also keeping the home fires burning will be the Spancil Hillbillys from Co. Clare, who will cater for the lovers of old–timey, country ballads to hillbilly, roots, and blues.No doubt there will be a fine collection of pickers in attendance willing to jam at the drop of a hat. So I would urge all bluegrass lovers to make their way to Bunratty/ Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, to support the festival in its twentieth year.This festival would not be possible except for the tireless, unstinting organisational work carried out byand his team, and also of, the procurer of some of the best bluegrass bands ever to grace this country.

Labels: Bands, Clubs, Festivals, Promoters, Visiting bands