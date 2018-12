Here are the details of our next few gigs.Sat. 29th Dec.: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209Sat. 26th Jan.: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork (part of Winter Music Festival ). Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388We're already booked to play at a number of events in 2019: Kilkenny Rhythm 'n' Roots Festival, Caherciveen Mountain Roots Festival, Zydecozity (in the Netherlands), Dunfanaghy BAND festival, Phil Murphy Festival, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford, and Clonmel Busking Festival.Wishing you all a pleasant Christmas and hope to meet up in 2019.Regards,Ray & TTP

