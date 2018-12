Beginner/lower intermediate classes

, of the Sore Fingers Summer Schools (SFSS) in England, announces the list of tutors for next Easter's instruction courses in bluegrass and old-time music (22-26 Apr. 2019), as follows:Autoharp: Karen MuellerBass: Greg GarrisonBanjo: Greg CahillBanjo: Jeff ScrogginsDobro: Greg BoothFiddle: Alex HargreavesGuitar: John LowellGuitar: Grant GordyMandolin: Joe WalshMandolin: Andrew CollinsOld-time banjo: Travis StuartOld-time fiddle: Stephanie ColemanSinging: Keith LittleBeginner/lower intermediate mandolin/guitar: Charlotte CarrivickBeginner/lower intermediate fiddle/dobro: Laura CarrivickBeginner/lower intermediate banjo/bass: John BreeseTwenty places are available for each class. The names of several tutors will be familiar to fans in Ireland from their visits as performers. Bios of all tutors can be seen here

