Tutors for 2019 Sore Fingers Week announced
John Wirtz, of the Sore Fingers Summer Schools (SFSS) in England, announces the list of tutors for next Easter's instruction courses in bluegrass and old-time music (22-26 Apr. 2019), as follows:
Autoharp: Karen Mueller
Bass: Greg Garrison
Banjo: Greg Cahill
Banjo: Jeff Scroggins
Dobro: Greg Booth
Fiddle: Alex Hargreaves
Guitar: John Lowell
Guitar: Grant Gordy
Mandolin: Joe Walsh
Mandolin: Andrew Collins
Old-time banjo: Travis Stuart
Old-time fiddle: Stephanie Coleman
Singing: Keith Little
Beginner/lower intermediate classes
Beginner/lower intermediate mandolin/guitar: Charlotte Carrivick
Beginner/lower intermediate fiddle/dobro: Laura Carrivick
Beginner/lower intermediate banjo/bass: John Breese
Twenty places are available for each class. The names of several tutors will be familiar to fans in Ireland from their visits as performers. Bios of all tutors can be seen here.
