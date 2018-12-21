The OTH available in digital form
Old Time Herald announces:
We have some big news! There is now a DIGITAL EDITION of the Old Time Herald available on iTunes! You can subscribe and read directly from the app, and over time we'll be adding back issues both for purchase and free download. (There are some up already.)
Currently we're offering digital subscriptions separately from the print edition, but we may be able to bundle in the future. Please note, so far we're only available on Apple/iOS devices, but there is the possibility of expanding to other platforms - and we want to hear from you if you'd like to access the OTH on other digital devices. We hope you'll check it out! You can download it here.
