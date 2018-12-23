Second Annual Irish Old-Time Appalachian Music Gathering, 22-24 Feb. 2019
The Second Gathering of Irish Old-Time Appalachian Musicians starts at 6.00 p.m. on Friday 22 February 2019 and ends on the evening of Sunday 24 February. Meet up and jam with other Old-Time enthusiasts from Ireland and further afield, and enjoy the hospitality of the award-winning Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. For musicians it only costs €10 to participate (if you register and book before 31 January; €15 after that). You can do that at www.irisholdtime.com, where you will find extensive information including about low-cost accommodation, travel and tourism tips, and an account of the great time had by all at the First Gathering (2018). Also keep up to date at the related Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/irisholdtime/. If you are not a musician or singer, there will be a concert on Saturday night where you can experience the finest OT musicians from Ireland.
BIB editor's note: As emphasised on the BIB on 10 Dec. 2018, the word 'Appalachian' should not be narrowly interpreted - 'So if your fiddle tunes come from Texas, the Mid-West, or New England rather than Appalachia, or your banjo picking is up- rather than down-, don't hang back; the Gathering is meant to bring people together, not to separate them.'
Labels: Gatherings, Jams, Meetings, Old-time, Sessions
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home