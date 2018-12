Thanks to the organisers of the Crossover Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival in Congleton, Cheshire, England, for news of the four-day 2019 event, which will be held on 3-6 May at the Clonter Opera Theatre. The ample lineup includes Ron Block (USA), Tony Furtado (USA), and Midnight Skyracer (UK; performers at the 2018 Omagh festival) withof Co. Armagh on banjo.Congleton is not inaccessible for Irish visitors; a location map and travel instructions are on the festival website

