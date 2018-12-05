Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi in Ireland, 5-16 Mar. 2019
Rhiannon Giddens was last performing here at a single concert in Sligo at the end of October. Now, good news of more chances to see and hear her comes from Music Network. There will be an eleven-show tour in March - taking in the east, west, north, and south of the island - by Rhiannon (vocals, fiddle, banjo) and the Italian early music and jazz maestro Francesco Turrisi (percussion, accordion). The schedule is:
Tues. 5th Mar.: Sugar Club, Leeson St., Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 6th: Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 7th: National Opera House, Wexford town, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 8th: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 8.30 p.m.
Sat. 9th: Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 10th: Siamsa Tíre, Tralee, Co. Kerry, 3.00 p.m.
Tues. 12th: Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co. Galway, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 13th: glór, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 14th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 15th: The Black Box, Belfast, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 16th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m.
Full details, including reviews, venue phone numbers, ticket prices, and online booking facilities, are given on the Music Network website. More details of Music Network's season-ticket spring 2019 programme are here.
