Red Hat Acoustic Music Club at Naas, 14 Dec. 2018
Thanks to Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, for a reminder that the Club's last meeting of 2018 will be held this coming Friday (14 Dec.). Last month's meeting marked its sixth birthday.
The Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home