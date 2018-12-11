Pete Seeger celebrated
The centenary of Pete Seeger's birth will come just under five months from now (the fifth anniversary of his death comes earlier: 27 Jan. 2019). His disciple and friend John McCutcheon is marking the centenary by releasing To everyone in all the world, a celebratory album of fifteen of Pete Seeger's songs, together with guest artists including Hot Rize, Tim O'Brien, and Stuart Duncan.
John McCutcheon's qualifications for this undertaking are incontestable, and they're worth reading in the feature by Lee Zimmerman on Bluegrass Today. I think, however, that Pete Seeger himself would gently correct what is said about his place in banjo history.
*The Bitter Southerner online magazine publishes today Chuck Reece's 'The 30 best Southern albums 2018', 'looking across every genre at music made by Southerners'. No bluegrass - the closest the list comes to bluegrass is John Prine, Rosanne Cash, and the Pistol Annies - but an illuminating guide to the music being made around bluegrass in a year that 'was, without question, the year of powerful Southern women'.
