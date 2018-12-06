Opportunities: for bands - and for banjo teachers
Now in its 9th year, Whelan’s Ones to Watch festival is back. We’re picking 60+ new & highly rated acts which showcase the wealth of talent that Ireland has to offer. The festival takes place over five days and three stages in Whelan’s from 16th to 20th Jan. 2019.
With a wide range of music covered - folk, indie, hiphop, electronic, experimental, rock, and more - we’re looking to showcase the best emerging talent in the country, whilst also showcasing artists that have taken the next step and are planning releases in 2019.
There’ll be a free pint of Hop House 13 with every ticket purchased. (#TopTip – Day tickets actually represent better value for money.)
More details are on the Whelan's website. Bands wishing to take part should apply here.
*The Deering Banjos website now offers a Banjo Teacher Locator service. Players looking for a teacher within reach can check on the levels of lessons offered, what kind of music is taught, means of teaching (i.e., whether online and/or skype lessons are available), and more. Moreover, teachers can add themselves to the list or be recommended by pupils. There's a location map of teachers in these islands, which at present shows no one in Ireland.
