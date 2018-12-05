News of past visitors
Darin and Brooke Aldridge (USA), after headlining at the 2018 Omagh bluegrass festival three months ago, went home to IBMA's World of Bluegrass, where Brooke won the Female Vocalist of the Year award. Three weeks ago they joined the roster of Rounder Records recording artists; and they are now scheduled to appear on 14 and 21 December on RFD-TV as part of a new 'Country's family reunion' DVD/TV series. More details on this e-newsletter from Laughing Penguin Publicity.
*Chatham County Line from North Carolina, who've been welcome visitors here more than once in the past, have made a four-minute video of a seasonal song, 'O! Santa', which can be seen on YouTube or (with more details) in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
