Merry Christmas from the Folk Park
Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone - location since 1992 for the annual Appalachian and Bluegrass Music Festivals, for musical events at other times in the year (notably the Fourth of July weekends), and for occasional special concerts by visiting bands.
In short, the Folk Park has been a powerful, vital, and essential part of the scene in this island for over a quarter of a century. The caption in the lower right-hand corner of the picture reads:
Merry Christmas and a Bright New Year from Richard and all the team at the Folk Park
and on behalf of bluegrass and old-time enthusiasts in Ireland, the BIB warmly reciprocates.
