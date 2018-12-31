Jerry Douglas, Tim O'Brien, Grits & Gravy, and more at Ballincollig
Ballincollig Winter Music Festival (23-27 Jan.), as there are some high-powered guests. More details will follow.' And here they are.
Jerry Douglas (USA), supported by Greenshine, will be in concert on Saturday 26 Jan.; doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets are €30. On Sunday 27 Jan. the concert artists will be Tim O'Brien (USA) and Jan Fabricius; doors open 8.00 p.m. and tickets are €28. Online booking is available on the Festival website.
Also on the programme: the Grits & Gravy Stringband (below; Ian Knepper and Caolán Keogh, fiddles; Ben Keogh, banjo; Camilla Monroe, guitar; and Síona Knepper, double bass) will be playing old-time music at the Kinnegar trad session on Friday 25 Jan. from 6.30 to 9.30 p.m.
