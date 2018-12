In the BIB post of 21 Dec. with's news of Two Time Polka gigs, we added: 'BIB readers should check the lineup of the Ballincollig Winter Music Festival (23-27 Jan.), as there are some high-powered guests. More details will follow.' And here they are. Jerry Douglas (USA), supported by Greenshine , will be in concert on Saturday 26 Jan.; doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets are €30. On Sunday 27 Jan. the concert artists will be Tim O'Brien (USA) and; doors open 8.00 p.m. and tickets are €28. Online booking is available on the Festival website Also on the programme: the Grits & Gravy Stringband (below;and, fiddles;, banjo;, guitar; and, double bass) will be playing old-time music at the Kinnegar trad session on Friday 25 Jan. from 6.30 to 9.30 p.m.

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Old-time, Sessions, Visiting players