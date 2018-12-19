Jamie Daly (USA) in Ireland, 7-16 Mar. 2019
The Constituents: Jamie Daly, Liza Figueroa Kravinsky,
Ingrid Morroy, Judith Morroy
Killarney Mountain Festival in Co. Kerry, performing on 8 and 9 March 2019 in the Basecamp entertainment programme.
The Constituents consist of Jamie (mandolin, vocals), Liza Figueroa Kravinsky (bass), Ingrid Morroy (guitar, vocals), and her twin sister Judith (vocals, percussion). More details are in their bio on the festival website, showing that Jamie
has been a part of the Washington DC-area acoustic music scene since 1985. He has sung and played guitar, bass, and mandolin in countless local personnel combinations involved in bluegrass, folk, blues, acoustic rock, and all of their permutations. Band member, sideman, vocal-harmony specialist, practising Deadhead, and Ingrid’s neighbour.
Jamie and his wife Mina will be visiting Ireland for the first time. On Sunday 10 Mar. they'll leave Killarney for two nights in Galway, then one night somewhere between Galway and Dublin, before ending their trip with three nights in Dublin (13, 14, 15 Mar.). Jamie writes: 'I will have my mandolin and would love to run into a bluegrass jam [BIB emphasis] and a pint somewhere.' If you can help him find a jam during this itinerary, contact Jamie by e-mail.
