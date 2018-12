The Constituents: Jamie Daly, Liza Figueroa Kravinsky,

Ingrid Morroy, Judith Morroy

Thanks toof Virginia (USA) for the news that the Arlington bandwill take part in the Killarney Mountain Festival in Co. Kerry, performing on 8 and 9 March 2019 in the Basecamp entertainment programme The Constituents consist of Jamie (mandolin, vocals),(bass),(guitar, vocals), and her twin sister(vocals, percussion). More details are in their bio on the festival website, showing that JamieJamie and his wifewill be visiting Ireland for the first time. On Sunday 10 Mar. they'll leave Killarney for two nights in Galway, then one night somewhere between Galway and Dublin, before ending their trip with three nights in Dublin (13, 14, 15 Mar.). Jamie writes: 'I will have my mandolin and] and a pint somewhere.' If you can help him find a jam during this itinerary, contact Jamie by e-mail

Labels: Festivals, Jams, Venues, Visiting players