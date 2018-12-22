Frank Ray honoured by SPBGMA
The many friends and fans that Cedar Hill (USA) have made over here from their appearances at several Appalachian and Bluegrass Music Festivals at Omagh, Co. Tyrone, and other venues, will be glad to hear that on Tuesday (18 Dec.) the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) announced that Frank Ray (photo), who has fronted the premier Ozark band for over fifty years, has been inducted into the SPBGMA Hall of Greats.
For much more detail, see the major feature by Richard Thompson on Bluegrass Today, which includes two videos, a discography, and a substantial biographical essay on Frank by C.J. Lewandowski (mandolinist for the Po' Ramblin' Boys, whom we hope to see and hear in Ireland in 2019).
