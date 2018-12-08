For dobroists, and jammers in general
Acoustic Guitar magazine (no. 312) includes a feature shown on the website as 'Dobro ace Jerry Douglas on building musical conversations'. There's an interview, about half of which concerns Jerry Douglas's background in music, his start in dobro playing, and his meetings with Josh Graves; the rest is concentrated advice on how to play in jams, which is salutary for all instrumentalists.
This issue, like all earlier issues still in stock, is available at $2.45 from the magazine. The available back issues are shown here.
Labels: Dobro, Good advice, Guitar, Jams, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home