Deering 2018 Festival demo banjo sale
Deering Banjos announce their Festival demo banjo sale:
As with the sale we ran over Thanksgiving, these banjos have been played, shipped to festivals, played some more, before finally returning home to the Deering factory. Naturally, this is a great opportunity to find a great deal on a new banjo. A couple of them do have some superficial issues and these are documented and photographed, where appropriate.
Most banjos are priced 25% or more below MSRP. And if you are looking for something that is not listed, please give us a call. You never know what we might have in the back!
A reduction of 25% is a pretty considerable sum on some of these banjos, all of which can be looked over here. Deering are resuming shipping today after the Christmas holiday.
