Deadline approaches for OTH fundraiser
Old Time Herald is reaching the final days of its 2018 fall fundraiser, as reported on the BIB for 18 Oct. When the deadline is reached, the names of 15 donors will be randomly drawn, to receive either
- Going down to Raleigh (a PineCone two-CD set, packed with field recordings of some of the greatest old-time musicians active in North Carolina in the late 20th and early 21st centuries), or
- Blue Ridge music trails of North Carolina by Fred Fussell and Steve Kruger, published by the University of North Carolina Press.
