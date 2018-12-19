Coming soon from Moving On Music
Moving On Music send Christmas greetings and a reminder of their spring 2019 programme, which includes the Northern Ireland section of the tours by the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) in February and Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi (USA/I) in March. Full schedules for both tours are on the BIB calendar.
'It would be hard to overstate what a good fiddler John Showman is [...] While Showman's fiddling is the centrepiece of the band's sound, it is joined by Coole's and Heineman's equal skills on banjo and bass' (Sarah Bryan, reviewing the Lonesome Aces' Old time album in Old Time Herald, xiv. no. 1)
