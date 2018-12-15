Christmas Special Cabin Session, Dundrum, 27 Dec. 2018
Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the final Session this year:
Hope you're all geared up for a happy and peaceful Christmas. If you're suffering from Cabin Fever on Thursday 27th why not join us for our Christmas Special. Guests will include Emma Butler (contemporary) and Pat Killalea & the Shadow. Season's Greetings!
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
