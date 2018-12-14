Christmas greetings from Woodbine
Woodbine would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas & Bright New Year. Thanks to our many friends for the continued support during 2018, and special thanks to Mel Corry and Dessie Crerand for filling in with us at the Omagh festival; to P.J. Power and Gerry Madden for guesting with us in Balla and Dunmore East festivals; and not forgetting Sean McKerr and Joe Meehan for joining with Tony and Liam to play the Ardara festival. It was all very much appreciated.
To all the promoters who had us play, we had a great year and look forward to 2019 and whatever it holds for us.
Best wishes from Nicola, Liam, Martin, and Tony... WOODBINE 🎄🎶🎄🎤🎻
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home