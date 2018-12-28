BBN no. 85; some Irish resonances
British Bluegrass News (BBN), the quarterly magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), is out; and as always it's a model of what the journal of a national bluegrass association should be, produced to professional standards and with plenty of content that has a far wider appeal.
Items with a special resonance for fans in Ireland include a full-page 'Meet the bands' feature on Navan's seven-piece Pilgrim St; a mention (and photo) of 'Mr Long Neck Banjo', Pat Kelleher; and a three-page article by Paul Brewer of the New Essex Bluegrass Band, who are retiring after nearly a quarter-century of playing hard-core bluegrass. Paul's account of the band's career includes their 'wonderful trip to headline the Athy Bluegrass Festival in Ireland' (2014).
Labels: Bands, Britain, Festivals, Media, National Associations, Visiting bands
