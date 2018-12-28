28 December 2018

BBN no. 85; some Irish resonances

The latest issue (no. 85, winter 2018) of British Bluegrass News (BBN), the quarterly magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), is out; and as always it's a model of what the journal of a national bluegrass association should be, produced to professional standards and with plenty of content that has a far wider appeal.

Items with a special resonance for fans in Ireland include a full-page 'Meet the bands' feature on Navan's seven-piece Pilgrim St; a mention (and photo) of 'Mr Long Neck Banjo', Pat Kelleher; and a three-page article by Paul Brewer of the New Essex Bluegrass Band, who are retiring after nearly a quarter-century of playing hard-core bluegrass. Paul's account of the band's career includes their 'wonderful trip to headline the Athy Bluegrass Festival in Ireland' (2014).

