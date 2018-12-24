Barwick & Siegfried (USA): back in Ireland in May 2019
Kathy Barwick and Pete Siegfried, pillars of the bluegrass and acoustic music scene in California. First of the twelve tracks, the title track is a song written by Janet Henry, 'one of Northern Ireland's premier singer-songwriters and a good friend'; and their version of the Gary Scruggs song 'The Lowlands' is inspired by Janet's recording of it.
Barwick & Siegfried, who toured Ireland in 2014 and 2016, will be back in May 2019 for a further tour; the schedule will be announced soon. More details are on the bio section of their website, and some of their recordings can be heard on YouTube. Kathy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, teacher, and session musician.
