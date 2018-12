Thanks tofor drawing our attention to, the third and latest album from Kathy Barwick and Pete Siegfried , pillars of the bluegrass and acoustic music scene in California. First of the twelve tracks, the title track is a song written by Janet Henry , 'one of Northern Ireland's premier singer-songwriters and a good friend'; and their version of thesong 'The Lowlands' is inspired by Janet's recording of it. Barwick & Siegfried , who toured Ireland in 2014 and 2016, will be back in May 2019 for a further tour; the schedule will be announced soon. More details are on the bio section of their website, and some of their recordings can be heard on YouTube Kathy is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, teacher, and session musician.

