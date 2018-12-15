Alecia Nugent featured in Dec. 2018 BU
Bluegrass Unlimited is full of good things, including an article by Derek Halsey on Alecia Nugent (USA), who with her band will top the bill at the 4th Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree (12-13 July 2019) and the 2019 Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Co. Donegal a week later, as well as other select concerts in Ireland (see the BIB for 3 Dec.). Details of the tour will be on the BIB as soon as we receive them.
Allen Mills by Penny Parsons, on Danny Paisley by Bill Conger, on the Travelin’ McCourys by Derek Halsey. on Rebekah Long by Ivan Tribe, and on Mile Twelve by Dale and Darcy Cahill.
In the review section, Galway's We Banjo 3 consolidate their grip on the attention of bluegrass media with a review by Bill Foster of their Haven album, beginning 'This is a really nice project of contemporary acoustic music', and noting that the quartet is supplemented by bass, piano, organ, cello, and horns. The Slocan Ramblers (CAN), who toured Ireland a year ago, get a Highlight review from Henry Koretzky for their Queen city jubilee album; and two albums by their fellow Canadians the Andrew Collins Trio are reviewed by David J. McCarty. Andrew has been a bandmate with members of the Lonesome Ace Stringband, who will be touring here from late January 2019.
