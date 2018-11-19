We Banjo 3 announce Irish tour, 4-7 Sept. 2019
We Banjo 3's popularity abroad that they can now announce (in their own words) 'in many ways our biggest Irish tour to date', and it consists of four dates, ten months from now. The dates consist of two consecutive shows at Whelan's in Dublin (4, 5 Sept. 2019), one at St Luke's, Summerhill North, Cork city (6 Sept.), and one at Roisin Dubh, Leisureland, Galway city (7 Sept.). Tickets for these are now on sale.
After a year in which they have been stunned by becoming the first Irish band to reach #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart, winning RTE's Folk Album of the Year award, and playing live to a total of over 400,000 people, the band are now making plans for next year. These include new tours (the USA in the first quarter of 2019), new merchandise, and a live album recording. We Banjo 3 add:
Please let your friends and family know about these concerts, we'd love to sell them all out (by Christmas!!!) [...] Keep an eye on social media in early December as we are running a ticket promotion for our Jan.-March US tour.
Labels: Bands, Celtic music, concerts, Tours, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home