Vincent Cross: latest project and Ireland tour 2019
Vincent Cross (left), singer, songwriter, and Ireland's bluegrass representative in New York, who sends greetings and news of the new musical project which he is planning to bring to Ireland next summer. Vincent writes:
The new project still involves Americana roots music with the usual banjo tunes, but with the addition of recently composed and discovered traditional songs about the infamous nineteenth-century, Irish-American gang leader (my distant relative), James 'The Rooster' Corcoran. Known for his 'caustic tongue and ready wit', he was often stereotyped tabloid fodder for the newspapers of the 1800s. If you've ever seen the movie Gangs of New York, then this would be a musical accompaniment to the rogues, pimps, murderers, and thieves that inhabited New York City in the nineteenth century.
Vincent also sends this link to a short promotional video on the project, filmed in the area of New York where James Corcoran was a dominant figure up to his death in 1900 and is still commemorated in stone.
Details of Vincent's touring experience, distinctions and awards, recorded work, select reviews, recent blurbs, and more, can be found on the bio page of his website. His blog 'Tools of the trade: songwriters and their guitars' is good reading for anyone interested in the relationship between musicians and instruments. Videos of live performances include Abner Browns (Dublin; with clawhammer banjo), the 2016 North East Regional Folk Alliance (Stamford, CT), and The Song TV (USA).
Vincent welcomes performance opportunities for next summer. For more information and bookings, he can be contacted through his website.
