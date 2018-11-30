Special Consensus tour, 16 Jan.-8 Feb. 2019
The sky's the limit: Special Consensus - (l-r) Dan Eubanks, Greg Cahill,
Rick Faris, Nick Dumas
Thanks to Nigel Martyn and his Old Flattop agency for the image above and the schedule for the Hew Year tour by the Special Consensus; their umpteenth visit to Ireland since 1995, and every bit as welcome as ever, with their latest double-IBMA-award-winning album. The tour comprises fifteen dates in this island, and seven in England and Wales. In addition to the venue website links shown below, links to online booking can be found on the band's website schedule for some of the venues. In the case of the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, booking is already open for the 17 Jan. show; tickets are €18 and the show starts at 8.00 p.m.
January
Wed. 16th: Colfers, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford (tickets)
Thurs. 17th: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin
Fri. 18th: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music)
Sat. 19th: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
Sun. 20th: 20th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, Bunratty/ Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 3.00 p.m.
Mon. 21st: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town
Tues. 22nd: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 23rd: Matt Molloy’s, Bridge St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Thurs. 24th: The Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal
Fri. 25th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Sat. 26th: Market Place Theatre, Armagh city
Sun. 27th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork
Mon. 28th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 29th: Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast
(30 Jan.-7 Feb. in England and Wales)
February
Sat. 8th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
