Not bluegrass, but the dynamic and imaginative playing of Shane Hennessy from Carlow should appeal to more than just fingerstyle guitar pickers - and heplayed at MerleFest . He will be playing, with support, in the main venue at Whelan's, 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, on Friday 28 November. Doors open at 8.00 p.m., and tickets are €16.50.

Labels: concerts, Guitar, Venues