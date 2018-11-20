Sandy Harsch
Ronnie Norton of the death of Sandy Harsch. Sandy, Ronnie, and Stephen Rapid were the founders of Lonesome Highway, Ireland's respected online music portal for hard-core country, folk, bluegrass, roots, and Americana music, and Sandy served as its content editor and copy editor in addition to her career as a broadcaster. She presented the regular Saturday-night radio show 'Country time' on RTÉ Radio 1, and received an International Broadcaster of the Year award from the Country Music Association. She will be sorely missed. We hope to have more details before long.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home