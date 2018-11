The BIB learns with deep regret from Ronnie Norton of the death of. Sandy, Ronnie, andwere the founders of Lonesome Highway , Ireland's respected online music portal for hard-core country, folk, bluegrass, roots, and Americana music, and Sandy served as its content editor and copy editor in addition to her career as a broadcaster. She presented the regular Saturday-night radio show 'Country time' on RTÉ Radio 1, and received an International Broadcaster of the Year award from the Country Music Association . She will be sorely missed. We hope to have more details before long.

