Sandy Harsch: funeral service at Bray, Sat. 1 Dec. 2018
Thanks to Ronnie Norton for informing us of this link:
Sandy Harsch (née Sturges) of Bray, Co. Wicklow, passed away peacefully on 20th November, 2018, dearly loved Mum of Caitriona and Rebecca, incredibly devoted Granny of Jessica, Max, and Benjamin, dear sister of Rush Sturges (San Francisco) and Dorothy Sturges (Arizona), fondly remembered by her sons-in-law Paul and Jonathan, extended family, friends, and colleagues in the music industry.
A service to Celebrate Sandy’s Life will take place in Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, on Saturday (1st December) at 11.00 a.m. followed by private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the DSPCA can be made at the funeral home or online at dspca.ie.
