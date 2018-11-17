Roy Clark, 1933-2018
Bluegrass Today of the death of Roy Linwood Clark, multi-instrumentalist and entertainer. With his extrovert musicianship in country, jazz, and mainstream fields, he brought bluegrass picking on guitar, banjo, and fiddle to wider audiences, especially through the influential TV series 'Hee Haw'. Several YouTube examples of his playing can be seen on the Rolling Stone magazine website.
As a boy in Washington, DC, he used to hang around outside the Stoneman family house, listening to the playing of Roni Stoneman's elder brothers. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009, and the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame in 2017.
