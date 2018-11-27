Red Wine's 10th Bluegrass Party
Red Wine's tenth annual Bluegrass Party was held on 17 November in their home town of Genoa (Genova), celebrating forty years of the band's existence. The richly varied programme, with many guests, included a new song about the disastrous bridge collapse in the city in August this year.
A full report by mandolinist and lead singer Martino Coppo appears on Bluegrass Today, with many photos. An approving comment by Robbie Chanders of Athy, Co. Kildare, appears on the band's Facebook.
