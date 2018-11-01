Not just for bassists
Bluegrass Today Dave Berry of the California Bluegrass Association conducted a substantial interview with Lisa Burns (left), multi-award-winning bassist and a pillar of the California scene. While the interview includes tips specifically for bass players, the middle third of it - on timing, using the metronome, practice methods, and getting the whole band to gell - is worth reading for anyone who plays in a group.
