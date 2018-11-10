New single from Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA), who toured here first three years ago and have come back repeatedly, announced yesterday on their Facebook:
We're so excited that our new single 'Over the line', the title track of the upcoming album, is out today! You can find it where ever music is sold or streamed. You can pre-order the new record from the Patuxent Music website. This song, written by Molly Tuttle and Steve Poltz, was so much fun to record!
A 37-second sample of the track can be heard on Bluegrass Today. Back in September, the band released their first single from the project, the Ronnie Reno song 'Big train' (see the BIB for 22 Sept.).
