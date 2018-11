Following on from the BIB post of 26 Oct. , the FOAOTMAD committee announce on their news blog that the new FOAOTMAD website will replace the old faulty site from this coming Monday, 12 Nov., with no change of address . The committee add:Some minor technical issues are foreseen, particularly for users with Apple devices and the Safari browser (the BIB has both). FOAOTMAD are evaluating potential fixes, and in applying them the new site may be briefly unavailable.

Labels: Media, National Associations, Old-time