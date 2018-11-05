NCH November programme - including Punch Brothers
National Concert Hall (NCH) in Dublin announces its 'Month of Masters' November 2018 programme, which includes the quartet of US jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders (left above) on Wed. 7 Nov., English composer Gavin Bryars (right above) and his ensemble on Mon. 26 Nov. - and of course the Punch Brothers (centre above) at 8.00 p.m. on Mon. 19 Nov., their last show in a European tour that begins tomorrow (Tues. 6 Nov.) in Prague. The Punch Brothers' 'Perspectives' concert will be on the NCH main stage. Tickets (€30, €27.50, €25; discounts available) can be booked online.
The Punch Brothers are Chris Thile (mandolin), Chris Eldridge (guitar), Paul Kowert (bass), Noam Pikelny (banjo) and Gabe Witcher (fiddle). The NCH release says they 'turn American roots music on its head – from their bluegrass roots they dive into Bach and Radiohead songs as well as their own beautifully crafted songs. They come to Dublin fresh from the success of their critically lauded All ashore album.'
The NCH provides links to an informal concert on YouTube, and a special interview with Chris Thile on Spotify.
