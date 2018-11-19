19 November 2018

Mules & Men: two shows coming up this week

Mules & Men announce on Facebook that they will be playing a midnight show in the Crane Lane Theatre, Cork, tomorrow night (Tuesday 20 Nov.), and will follow that on Saturday (24 Nov.) with a show at 'our new second home', the Horseman Inn, Main St., Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan.

Mules & Men thank everyone who came to the successful launch of their debut album Thinking sideways at Stoutman's in James's St., Dublin, last Friday: an evocative twenty-second video from the evening is on their Facebook. The album is available on Bandcamp.

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 11:33 pm

