Mules & Men release Thinking sideways, 16 Nov. 2018
Mules & Men will launch their debut album Thinking sideways at 8.00 p.m. this coming Friday (16 Nov.) in J.K. Stoutman's, 131 James's St., Dublin 8. The poster image (above) shows that Hank Wedel, singer/ songwriter and stalwart of the Cork scene, will take part, in the role of Righteous Dude; more details are given on the Mules & Men Facebook for 1 Nov..
Mules & Men are Lily Sheehan (guitar, vocals), Mark Corry (double bass, vocals), John Denby (mandolin, vocals), and Luke Coffey (banjo, vocals). A few days ago they played at the V. Studio hairdressers' on James St. - 'very sound with great haircuts' - and you can see and hear the result on their Facebook.
