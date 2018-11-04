Mala (CH): new projects, new growth
Mala Gassmann of Switzerland, who has toured Ireland several times with the duo or trio configurations of Mala & Fyrmoon (also on Facebook), announces that she has remodelled her website and welcomes feedback on its new format.
Mala also announces a new side project, 'Michi, Mala, & Jasmin' in which she sings harmony with two other Swiss singer/ songwriters, Michael Leuthold and Jasmin Larue (above). Also, in June she recorded a new solo album in Inglewood, East Nashville, TN, and has several months' work still to do on making it ready for issue. Much more is on Mala's latest e-newsletter.
