Jesse Brock journeys on
Ulster American Folk Park's annual bluegrass festivals have often seen and heard Jesse Brock (IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, 2009, 2015); he's appeared there over the years with Dale Ann Bradley, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, and the Gibson Brothers. After five years with the Gibson Brothers, an experience he describes as 'one of the best jobs in my 37 years in this business', Jesse is now leaving the band to explore further avenues in playing and singing. Read more in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: Awards, Festivals, IBMA, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home