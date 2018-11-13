Good news from Europe
Red Herring: (l-r) Joram Peeters, Paul van Vlodrop,
Loes van Schaijk, Arthur Deighton
Thanks to Loes van Schaijk of Red Herring, based in the Netherlands and Czech Republic, for the news that the band will be on tour in these islands in late May and early June 2019. They already have some major anchor engagements, and are available for additional gigs.
Red Herring consists of Arthur Deighton (vocals, mandolin, guitar, bouzouki), Joram Peeters (vocals, fiddle, viola, guitar, bouzouki, mandolin), Loes van Schaijk (vocals, upright bass), and Paul van Vlodrop (banjo, mandolin, guitar, vocals) - all of them among the most capable and experienced bluegrass musicians this side of the Atlantic. Paul, a former member of 4 Wheel Drive, has been called 'the best mandolin player in Europe' by no less than Martino Coppo of Red Wine. Loes is also author of the outstanding book High lonesome below sea level on bluegrass in the Netherlands. More on all the members can be found on the band's website, together with videos and a downloadable press kit.
This year the band came in second in the European Bluegrass Band contest at the big La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France; they had previously won the #1 Audience Popularity Award at the Bluegrass Beeg Festival in 2014, and the #2 Audience Popularity Award at the European World of Bluegrass Festival the following year. They have just released their third album, Here to distract you, comprising mostly original songs and a few covers.
'Wedding dress', their second, 'Pigs upon a ninja', and a video of a live performance in Rotterdam of 'No hearts won'. (You can also find on YouTube their version of the Paul Brady song 'Marriage made in Hollywood'.)
Red Herring expect to be in Ireland during the first two weeks of June. For more info and bookings, contact Loes through the band website, by 'phone (+31(0)6-14362134), or e-mail.
*Although the European Bluegrass Music Association's Bluegrass Europe has ceased publication as a print magazine, its Facebook continues to carry news of bluegrass events in Europe, and the latest item there advertises Red Wine's tenth Bluegrass Party concert, to be held this coming Saturday (17 Nov.) as part of their fortieth anniversary celebrations.
